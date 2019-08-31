UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muharram Moon Sighted

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:47 PM

Muharram moon sighted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The moon of Muharram ul Haram, the first month of Islamic Calendar has been sighted, Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced here on Saturday.

The meeting of the central committee to sight the moon held here at the Meteorological complex.

Zonal Committees also held meetings in major cities to collect evidences of moon sighting.

The members of Ruet-e- Hilal Committee and weather experts attended the meeting.

Youm-e-Ashur will be on September 10.

