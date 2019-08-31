Muharram Moon Sighted
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:47 PM
The moon of Muharram ul Haram, the first month of Islamic calendar has been sighted, Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced here on Saturday
The meeting of the central committee to sight the moon held here at the Meteorological complex.
Zonal Committees also held meetings in major cities to collect evidences of moon sighting.
The members of Ruet-e- Hilal Committee and weather experts attended the meeting.
Youm-e-Ashur will be on September 10.