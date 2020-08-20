UrduPoint.com
Muharram Moon Sighted, Youm-e-Ashur On Aug 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

Youm-e-Ashur, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions will fall on August 30 (Sunday) as the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was sighted on Thursday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Youm-e-Ashur, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions will fall on August 30 (Sunday) as the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was sighted on Thursday evening.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in a notification, quoted the decision of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting held in Karachi Thursday evening that the first month of the Islamic Hijri Calendar Year 1442 would begin on Friday (August 21) and consequently Youm-e-Ashur (10th of Muharram-ul-Haram) would fall on Sunday (August 30).

