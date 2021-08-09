UrduPoint.com

Muharram Moon Sighted; Youm-e-Ashur On August 19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:33 PM

The Youme Ashura, the martyrdom day of grand son of holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would be on next Thursday (Aug 19) as the crescent moon of Muharram was sighted

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony quoting Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad's announcement notified that the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, Muharram would begin from Tuesday, August 10.

