Muharram moon sighted; Youm-e-Ashur on August 19

The Youme Ashura, the martyrdom day of grand son of holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would be on next Thursday (Aug 19) as the crescent moon of Muharram was sighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Youme Ashura, the martyrdom day of grand son of holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) would be on next Thursday (Aug 19) as the crescent moon of Muharram was sighted.

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony quoting Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad's announcement notified that the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, Muharram would begin from Tuesday, August 10.