Muharram Moon Sighted; Youm-e-Ashura On August 19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday evening announced that the crescent moon of Muharram-ul-Haram has been sighted and first day of the new Islamic lunar year 1443 AH to be started from Tuesday, August 10.

However, Youm-e-Ashura, 10th Muharram, would be observed on next Thursday, August 19.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad was chairing the meeting here at the Deputy Commissioner Office in Quetta.

The Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees' members, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony's officials attended the meeting.

Khabir said evidence of sighting moon has been received from different Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, so it was unanimously decided that the 1st Muharram of 1443 AH will be on Tuesday, August 10, and Youm-e-Ashura on Thursday, August 19.

At the end of the meeting, special prayers were offered for the country's security, stability, development and prosperity including the liberation for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

