Muharram mourners subjected to brute force in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :A muharram procession at Hassnabad in Srinagar was subjected to brute force by Indian troops, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The troops used pellets, canes and teargas shells. Several mourners were injured.

A Kashmiri photojournalist was hit by pellets and three other scribes were injured, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The camera of a journalist was broken by Police personnel in their efforts to stop the coverage of the procession.

The three journalists who were beaten up were Shahid Khan, Mubashir Dar and Bilal Bhat.