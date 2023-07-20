Open Menu

Muharram: Police Conduct Flag March

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Muharram: Police conduct flag march

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :In connection with Muharram security arrangements, the Sargodha police Thursday conducted a flag march in the city to create a sense of security among people.

SP Operations, SP Headquarters, divisional SPs, SDPOs, District Police Officer, SHOs, along with District Police, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated in the flag march.

The purpose of the flag march was to maintain law and order and promote harmony and unity. The flag march started from Sargodha Police Lines and passed through various routes of the city and ended at the same point.

Implementation of law and order and code of conduct would be ensured during Muharram, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The DPO urged ulema to cooperate with the police and administration in ensuring law and order and Sargodha Police would use all resources to ensure foolproof security during Muharram, he added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Traffic Sargodha Same March All From Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if fou ..

Tarar warns Imran Khan of 14-Year jail term if found guilty in Cypher case

2 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

43 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

1 hour ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

1 hour ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

2 hours ago
Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

3 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

5 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

6 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan