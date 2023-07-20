Muharram: Police conduct flag march

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :In connection with Muharram security arrangements, the Sargodha police Thursday conducted a flag march in the city to create a sense of security among people.

SP Operations, SP Headquarters, divisional SPs, SDPOs, District Police Officer, SHOs, along with District Police, Elite Force and Traffic Police participated in the flag march.

The purpose of the flag march was to maintain law and order and promote harmony and unity. The flag march started from Sargodha Police Lines and passed through various routes of the city and ended at the same point.

Implementation of law and order and code of conduct would be ensured during Muharram, DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran said adding that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.

The DPO urged ulema to cooperate with the police and administration in ensuring law and order and Sargodha Police would use all resources to ensure foolproof security during Muharram, he added.