Muharram preparations; Police launch search operation in 'Zafar ul Haq road', adjoining area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Saturday launched a search operation in 'Zafar ul Haq road' and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan police station to ensure law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, Ladies police and IT experts under the supervision of SDPO Waris Khan Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 110 houses besides checking 32 tenants and 308 persons.

According to Superintendent Police, Rawal, the search operation was conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders to ensure law and order during Muharram.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.