UrduPoint.com

Muharram Preparations; Police Launch Search Operations In Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

Muharram preparations; Police launch search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Sunday launched search operations in different areas of Sadiqabad and New Town Police Stations to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Harram, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, Ladies police and IT experts under the supervision of SHOs of Sadiqabad and New Town Police Stations conducted operations in the Transformer Chowk, Satellite Town and adjoining areas and searched 70 houses besides checking of 182 persons.

According to Superintendent Police, Rawal, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders to ensure law and order during Muharram.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Sadiqabad Criminals Sunday Muharram

Recent Stories

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

11 minutes ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

3 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

4 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.