Muharram preparations; Police launch search operations in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Sunday launched search operations in different areas of Sadiqabad and New Town Police Stations to ensure law and order during Muharram ul Harram, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, Ladies police and IT experts under the supervision of SHOs of Sadiqabad and New Town Police Stations conducted operations in the Transformer Chowk, Satellite Town and adjoining areas and searched 70 houses besides checking of 182 persons.

According to Superintendent Police, Rawal, the search operations were being conducted to net criminals and proclaimed offenders to ensure law and order during Muharram.

He informed that the operations were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas.