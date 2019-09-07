UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muharram Procession Concludes Peacefully

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 09:39 PM

Muharram procession concludes peacefully

The Muharram procession concluded peacefully under foolproof security arrangements, here on Saturday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The Muharram procession concluded peacefully under foolproof security arrangements, here on Saturday.

The Muharram procession was taken out early morning from Imambargah Mohajreen.

The procession after crossing the traditional routes from Imambargah Mohajreen to Tonga Adda, Shah Kabir, Sherin Masjid, Bab-e-Omer and City Police Station, reached at Imambargah Qadeem and concluded.

Many participated in this historical procession from all over Punjab. Several small processions joined this main procession on its route.

Sabeels (free) of eatables and drinks were set up at different places of the route of procession.

The district police made foolproof security arrangements. All entry points within three kilometers of the route of the procession were sealed and fully covered from all directions. Close Circuit Cameras were installed to monitor the procession on its route.

Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Advisor to CM Nawab Faisal Hyat Jabbuwana, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, DPO Ataur Rehman along with members of Amn Committee reviewed security arrangements of the procession and remained with the procession.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Tonga Mosque All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Three dead, three injured as Alam touched electric ..

2 minutes ago

Gas Negotiations Between Russia, Moldova to Be Ove ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Gas to Become Cheaper for Moldovans Starti ..

2 minutes ago

Pillion riding prohibited on Ashura

2 minutes ago

Spt 8 reminds about courage of men in whites who t ..

8 minutes ago

Reforms in Punjab, Islamabad police; PTI govt's to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.