Muharram procession concludes peacefully

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :The Muharram procession concluded peacefully under foolproof security arrangements, here on Saturday.

The Muharram procession was taken out early morning from Imambargah Mohajreen.

The procession after crossing the traditional routes from Imambargah Mohajreen to Tonga Adda, Shah Kabir, Sherin Masjid, Bab-e-Omer and City Police Station, reached at Imambargah Qadeem and concluded.

Many participated in this historical procession from all over Punjab. Several small processions joined this main procession on its route.

Sabeels (free) of eatables and drinks were set up at different places of the route of procession.

The district police made foolproof security arrangements. All entry points within three kilometers of the route of the procession were sealed and fully covered from all directions. Close Circuit Cameras were installed to monitor the procession on its route.

Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Advisor to CM Nawab Faisal Hyat Jabbuwana, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto, DPO Ataur Rehman along with members of Amn Committee reviewed security arrangements of the procession and remained with the procession.