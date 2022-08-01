UrduPoint.com

Muharram Procession Held Amid Tight Security In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Muharram procession held amid tight security in Peshawar

The first mourning procession of Muharram-ul-Haram was held here on Monday amid tight security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The first mourning procession of Muharram-ul-Haram was held here on Monday amid tight security .

The procession started from Imambargah Bawa Fazal Hussain and after passing through traditional routes, culminated at Imambargah Agha Syed Mustafa Shah, Mohallah Jhangi.

Tribute was paid to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his 72 companions in Karbala.

All the trade activities on the routes of mourning procession were closed while the city police provided foolproof security to the mourners.

The residents also arranged beverages and other drinks to provide for the mourners and devotees.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Abbassi inspected security arrangements in various bazaars and routes of mourning processions. On the occasion, he directed for further enhancing security at all entry and exit points especially strict vigilance of the people entering the city.

He said in order to maintain peace and security during Muharram ul Haram, armored vehicles have been parked at various sensitive points of the district adding, snap checking was conducted at different places to ensure peace during Muharram.

