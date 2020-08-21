Muharram procession held in Attock

The sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) for Islam are unique and give us a lesson of patience, sacrifice and tolerance

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) for islam are unique and give us a lesson of patience, sacrifice and tolerance.

The religious scholars and other speakers said this while addressing participants of procession taken out on first Muharram ul Haram from K Block Hussain House.

The speakers in their sermons threw light on the philosophy of martyrdom and said that Hazrat Imam Hussain A.S through his and his family members martyrdom gave such a unique lesson of patience and sacrifice which can not be forgotten till the dooms day and the world cannot present its example.

The speakers said that we all must learn lesson from the sacrifices of Imam Hussain A.S and practice them in our lives.

Later a procession was taken out from K- Block Attock City residence of Late Tehseen Ul Hasan Zaidi.

The procession passed through different roots and ended at Imam Bargah Husania Attock Cantt.

On the occasion police made elaborated security arrangements.