Muharram procession routes cleared for traffic

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Muharram procession routes had been cleared for the traffic by lifting sand after ending processions in the city here on Friday.

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched cleanliness operation at Haram gate, Katchery, Doulat Gate and other areas early in the morning and lifted the sand from all procession routes.

The special water sprinkling was also done on the routes and roads had been opened for the traffic. MWMC Managing Director Fakhar-ul-Islam Dogar supervised the cleanliness operation.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad thanked the religious scholars and civil society for enuring exemplary law & order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He hailed the performance of all departments including Rescue 1122, civil defense, municipal corporation and waste management company for providing better services to mourners.

The security would also be kept red-alert in next ten days of Muharram, the DC added.