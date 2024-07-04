Muharram processions, gatherings divided into categories

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

For ensuring security in Muharram, the Lahore police have divided processions and gatherings into categories, based on their perceived sensitivity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) For ensuring security in Muharram, the Lahore police have divided processions and gatherings into categories, based on their perceived sensitivity.

According to the police sources, 141 processions of Lahore have been declared highly sensitive, which have been included in the A category. As many as 454 processions were declared sensitive and placed in B category, while 55 processions included in C category were declared normal. Also, 3,471 'majalis' have been placed in B category, while 1,154 were included in C category.

The police sources said that 20,000 policemen and 795 police officers will be deployed for security of processions and majalis in Lahore. As many as 16,000 personnel of FC would be posted at different points, 28 general officers, 83 inspectors and 3,511 head constables would perform security duties. Also, 180 sub-inspectors, 200 assistant sub-inspectors will also be appointed.

Apart from this, Rangers and Pak Army troops will be present at backup security. Police officials say that no official will leave the duty point until the procession is over.