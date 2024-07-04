Open Menu

Muharram Processions, Gatherings Divided Into Categories

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Muharram processions, gatherings divided into categories

For ensuring security in Muharram, the Lahore police have divided processions and gatherings into categories, based on their perceived sensitivity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) For ensuring security in Muharram, the Lahore police have divided processions and gatherings into categories, based on their perceived sensitivity.

According to the police sources, 141 processions of Lahore have been declared highly sensitive, which have been included in the A category. As many as 454 processions were declared sensitive and placed in B category, while 55 processions included in C category were declared normal. Also, 3,471 'majalis' have been placed in B category, while 1,154 were included in C category.

The police sources said that 20,000 policemen and 795 police officers will be deployed for security of processions and majalis in Lahore. As many as 16,000 personnel of FC would be posted at different points, 28 general officers, 83 inspectors and 3,511 head constables would perform security duties. Also, 180 sub-inspectors, 200 assistant sub-inspectors will also be appointed.

Apart from this, Rangers and Pak Army troops will be present at backup security. Police officials say that no official will leave the duty point until the procession is over.

Related Topics

Lahore Army Rangers Police From Muharram

Recent Stories

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

4 minutes ago
 India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise ..

India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade

4 minutes ago
 CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangemen ..

CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram

4 minutes ago
 On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces cris ..

On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis

4 minutes ago
 IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

4 minutes ago
 Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly w ..

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..

6 minutes ago
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

6 minutes ago
 Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrop ..

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

6 minutes ago
 Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillan ..

Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..

6 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

6 minutes ago
 Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flo ..

Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns

14 minutes ago
 Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal ..

Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan