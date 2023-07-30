Open Menu

Muharram Processions, Majalis Provided Best Possible Security: CPO

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalaid Hamdani has said that best possible security arrangements were finalized for Muhammam processions and Majalis of Rawalpindi district.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the CPO informed that over 6000 cops had been deployed to guard 447 processions and 1925 Majalis of Rawalpindi district. He said that Rawalpindi District Police had finalized all the arrangements to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Muharram ul Haram.

The CPO said that over 6000 police personnel were performing security duties while more than 1000 officers and personnel of traffic Police were also deployed to ensure traffic arrangements.

He informed that special security arrangements had also been made for 40 sensitive processions of the district.

The officers of district police, ladies police, Elite Force, Traffic Police and Dolphin Force were performing their duties while over 5000 volunteers were also on security duty.

The CPO informed that SSPs and Divisional SPs while reviewing routes of the processions were ensuring foolproof security arrangements. Special briefing sessions were also being organized for police personnel.

Before the start of the holy month, 'Aman Carvan' of police and leading scholars met with local scholars and administration in Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi to ensure law and order during Muharram, he added.

Ban on display of weapons and use of loudspeakers was being implemented strictly, he said.

Rawalpindi Police control room was monitoring law and order situation 24/7 and special snipers were deployed on the rooftop at the route of the processions, he said adding, no one was being allowed to join the processions and Majalis without body search.

All streets and link roads on the route of the Muharram processions were sealed. Special arrangements had also been made to monitor social media and strict action was being taken against those who were posting and spreading religious and communal hatred.

He further said that Rawalpindi Police were utilizing all available resources to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

The CPO said that the best possible arrangements were being made to ensure law and order and unity during Muharram with the help and cooperation of Ulemas, District Peace Committee and Anjuman-e-Tajran.

He informed that entry of 36 scholars had been banned in Rawalpindi district while speech of 26 others had also been banned and 51 persons were included in the 4th schedule.

According to a spokesman of Regional Police Officer, RPO Rawalpindi Region, Syed Khurram Ali had appreciated the hard work and commitment demonstrated by all the cops to provide foolproof security cover to Ashura processions and Majalis.

He thanked and appreciated the role of the departments concerned, members of the peace committee, media, traders and civil society.

