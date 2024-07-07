Muharram processions routes cleaning starts

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started implementation of Muharram-ul-Haram cleanliness plan and ensured special cleanliness operation at all procession routes and Imambargahs.

According to the plan, special cleaning and washing of 60 Imambargahs established across the city has been completed whereas the washing activity is continued in several areas.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Sunday said in this regard that the process of cleaning and washing of Imambargahs in all the towns was continued in phases. The SMC has deployed all its machinery and more than 600 workers to provide the services, he told.