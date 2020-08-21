UrduPoint.com
Muharram Reminds To Stand Firm On Truth And Not Hesitate From Sacrifices: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:11 PM

Muharram reminds to stand firm on truth and not hesitate from sacrifices: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday the month of Muharram reminded Muslims to stand firm for the truth and not to hesitate to give the greatest sacrifices for it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday the month of Muharram reminded Muslims to stand firm for the truth and not to hesitate to give the greatest sacrifices for it.

In a tweet, he prayed that may the new Hijrah year be a cause of mercy and blessings for the entire Muslim Ummah.

More Stories From Pakistan

