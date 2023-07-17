Open Menu

Muharram Reporting Cell Established At CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Muharram Reporting Cell established at CPO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday established a Central Muharram Reporting Cell at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to monitor the law and order situation as well security arrangements during the first 15 days of Muharram-ul-Haram in the overall province.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Police, the Central Muharram Reporting Cell can be contacted by phone numbers 02199212064-5, 02199213081, fax number 02199213836, WhatsApp number 0335314556, and at email address igpoperationsroom@gmail.com.

IGP Sindh has deputed three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to supervise the cell. The cell would remain operational round-the-clock in three shifts.

The deputed officers would collect the information related with the events of Muharram or any eventuality etc. and would share such information with the competent authority well in time.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Law And Order Share WhatsApp Muharram

Recent Stories

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

11 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

14 minutes ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

1 hour ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

1 hour ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

2 hours ago
Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

2 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; en ..

Mariam Almheiri witnesses opening of new e&amp; enterprise Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI int ..

Qureshi expresses concerns over not taking PTI into consultation process for ele ..

3 hours ago
 DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certification ..

DSCE receives ISO 50001 and Net-Zero certifications for sustainable energy manag ..

3 hours ago
 ADJD considers registration applications filed by ..

ADJD considers registration applications filed by 20 experts in various discipli ..

3 hours ago
 PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan