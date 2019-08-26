Muharram security arrangements in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -:The police department finalized security arrangements for maintaining peace during the month of Muharram ul Haram in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of the police department said here on Monday that 443 mourning processions would be taken out in Faisalabad. Also,1281 majalis will be held in the district.

He said that 88 speakers have been prohibited from delivering speeches during Muharram, whereas entry of another 57 firebrand speakers has been banned in Faisalabad.

Special control rooms would be set to monitor the mourning processions and majalis whereas CCTV cameras will be installed at the routes of mourning processions for video monitoring of suspects,it was learnt.