UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muharram Security Arrangements In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:38 PM

Muharram security arrangements in Faisalabad

The police department finalized security arrangements for maintaining peace during the month of Muharram ul Haram in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -:The police department finalized security arrangements for maintaining peace during the month of Muharram ul Haram in Faisalabad.

A spokesman of the police department said here on Monday that 443 mourning processions would be taken out in Faisalabad. Also,1281 majalis will be held in the district.

He said that 88 speakers have been prohibited from delivering speeches during Muharram, whereas entry of another 57 firebrand speakers has been banned in Faisalabad.

Special control rooms would be set to monitor the mourning processions and majalis whereas CCTV cameras will be installed at the routes of mourning processions for video monitoring of suspects,it was learnt.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police From Muharram

Recent Stories

Continue traffic mess on Expressway test nerves of ..

1 minute ago

EAD to transport visitors to future ‘Ecotopia’ ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Declines to Comment on Turkey's ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Supports Improvement of Relations With All G ..

4 minutes ago

Misbah-ul-Haq steps down from PCB Cricket Committe ..

19 minutes ago

Food imports dip 19pc in July: SBP

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.