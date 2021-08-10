UrduPoint.com

Muharram Security Arrangements; Police Hold Flag March

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

Muharram security arrangements; police hold flag march

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, City Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and Elite Force on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas held a flag march here on Tuesday on different roads of the city.

A large number of police vehicles participated in the 'show of force' which was led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

The flag march started from Police Lines, Headquarters and after passing through Amaar Chowk, Rawal Road, Chandni Chowk, Satellite Town, Asghar Mall Chowk, Murree Road, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Naseerabad, Koh-e-Noor Mills, Westridge, Kutchery Chowk and culminated at the starting point.

On the occasion, Rai Mazhar Iqbal said the flag march was organized to give a message that Rawalpindi district police were ready to ensure law and order during the holy month and security had also been beefed up in Rawalpindi.

Foolproof security arrangements had been finalized to ensure peace and maintain high security alert during Muharram Majalis and Muharram and processions.

Security in each circle would be supervised by a superintendent of police who would be responsible to provide security cover to all congregations during Muharram, he said.

