Open Menu

Muharram Security Arrangements Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Muharram security arrangements reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani at Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, SSP Investigation, SP Rawal, SP Headquarters and SDPOs, and others participated in the meeting.

The CPO reviewed the security arrangements and gave important instructions for the peaceful observance of Muharram ul Haram.

CPO directed that search operations should be conducted in all police station areas, he said search operations will be carried out under the supervision of SDPOs.

A record of details of tenants should be collected from all procession routes of Muharram ul Haram.

The information of employees should also be obtained from shops and houses etc on the route of the processions, CPO said that effective snap checking and patrolling should be ensured along with search operations.

Special monitoring should be done at hotels, inns, and bus stands, he added.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including security checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

Constant communication with the management of Majlis and processions should be ensured, he pointed out.

All resources will be utilized to maintain peace and order during Muharram, he concluded.

Related Topics

Police Police Station All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajma ..

Real estate transactions of AED1.2 billion in Ajman during June 2023

21 minutes ago
 Public Nurseries Project to see Abu Dhabi Departme ..

Public Nurseries Project to see Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge ..

21 minutes ago
 DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu ..

DGR explores collaboration between Sharjah, Daegu in technology, innovation and ..

21 minutes ago
 At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in ..

At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in Peshawar’s Hayatabad

52 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS ..

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corp ..

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

2 hours ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

4 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

4 hours ago
 Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

4 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan