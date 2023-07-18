Muharram security arrangements reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in the chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani at Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, SSP Investigation, SP Rawal, SP Headquarters and SDPOs, and others participated in the meeting.

The CPO reviewed the security arrangements and gave important instructions for the peaceful observance of Muharram ul Haram.

CPO directed that search operations should be conducted in all police station areas, he said search operations will be carried out under the supervision of SDPOs.

A record of details of tenants should be collected from all procession routes of Muharram ul Haram.

The information of employees should also be obtained from shops and houses etc on the route of the processions, CPO said that effective snap checking and patrolling should be ensured along with search operations.

Special monitoring should be done at hotels, inns, and bus stands, he added.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the necessity of implementing enhanced security measures at Imambargahs, including security checks, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and the installation of CCTV cameras.

Constant communication with the management of Majlis and processions should be ensured, he pointed out.

All resources will be utilized to maintain peace and order during Muharram, he concluded.