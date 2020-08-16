Muharram security arrangements: submission of tenants list ordered

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Police directed property dealers to submit the list of tenants with police stations concerned as step to ensure security arrangements during Muharram.

According to police sources, SDPO Muzaffargarh alongwith SHOs city circle police stations conducted a meeting with property dealers and ordered them to devise a list of tenants of houses and shops and submit it with police stations concerned.

The property dealers were asked to avoid giving shops, houses or plots to any strangers and if given then must to bring it into the notice of police station or SDPO.

The strict action will be taken against property dealers and tenants in case of violation.

