Muharram security: DC bans construction, stone collection near procession routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday banned construction of civil structures on rooftop of houses or other buildings situated on or near procession routes to be taken out during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to a notification, section 144 has been imposed in the Federal capital for a period of one month that also prohibited storage or collection of stones, bricks, bottles, rubbish on or near procession in the capital city.

"..It has been brought to the notice that the construction of civil structure on rooftop, houses and other buildings, collection of stones, bricks, bottles situated on or near the routes of procession are likely to resort to damage to public life and property during Muharram-ul-Haram 2022," read the notification.