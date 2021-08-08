UrduPoint.com

Muharram Security: Lahore Police Conduct Flag March In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Muharram security: Lahore Police conduct flag march in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore police conducted a flag march in the city on Sunday in connection with preparations for the forthcoming Muharram religious activities and creating a sense of security among citizens.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, led the flag march whereas DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani, City Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers also participated in the march.

Contingents of Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, anti-riot force, police response unit, Ababeel squad and teams of administration were part of the flag march.

The police march started from District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, and passed through different areas of the city including The Mall, Lakshami Chowk, McLeod Road, Haji Camp, Boharwala Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Cup Store, Baghbanpura, Shalimar Link Road,Canal Road and other areas of the city.

The CCPO and commissioner distributed face-masks among people to sensitise them regarding the impending dangers of of Delta variant of coronavirus.

Dogar also visited different Imambargahs and inspected security arrangements at routes of Muharram processions. He, along with members of central executive peace committee, also held six meetings with all divisional peace committees on daily basis to discuss security arrangements and resolve related issues in coordination with all stake-holders.

Members of the divisional peace committees, organisers and licence-holders of majalis and mourning processions, religious leaders belonging to different sects, traders and local leaders attended the meetings.

