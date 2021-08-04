Muharram security plan of DG Khan, Bahawalpur reviewed

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against spreading religious hatred in every form including social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against spreading religious hatred in every form including social media.

The deputy commissioners should take stern action against all kinds of wall chalking in their districts, he added.

He was chairing a meeting of the Committee for Law and Order to review security plans of Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

Provincial Minister for sports Taimur Bhatti, Inspector General Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Secretary Local Government, AIGs CTD and Special Branch, and other officers were also present while Additional Chief Secretary and Additional IG South Punjab and members of peace committees participated through video link. The concerned Commissioners, RPOs, DPOs and deputy commissioners briefed on their security plans through video link.

"We are grateful to the scholars for always supporting the government in maintaining peace across the province," the law minister said.

He directed the additional chief secretary and additional IG South Punjab to personally monitor the security arrangements in all the districts of South Punjab.

He said that strict action should be taken against the local facilitators of terrorists while implementation on all the points of the National Action Plan should be focused.

Raja Basharat directed the secretary local government to take care of issues like removal of encroachments, sanitation and drainage. He urged the Ulema and the people to strictly adhere to the code of conduct andCOVID-19 SOPs in religious gatherings and processions.

The ACS (Home) said that the government would extend all possible assistance in terms of security.