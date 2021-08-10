UrduPoint.com

Muharram Security: Police Conduct Mock Exercise

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:59 PM

Rawalpindi Police have performed a rehearsal to tackle any kind of emergency situation after an emergency call, said a police spokesman on Tuesday

In order to ensure foolproof security of the mourners during Muharram ul Harram, Rawalpindi district police and other departments concerned performed rehearsal to tackle an emergency situation at Imambara Chowk near Imambargah Qadeemi in the jurisdiction of Bani police station.

Senior officials including Bomb Disposal Squad, police commandos, Rescue-15, Operation Division, Logistic Division, Traffic Division and ambulances participated in the rehearsal.

On the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, police have prepared a comprehensive plan to tackle any emergency, he said adding, all available resources were being utilized to make security arrangements foolproof during Muharram.

