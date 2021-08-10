UrduPoint.com

Muharram Security Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:26 PM

Muharram security reviewed

The Khairpur police on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

The Khairpur police on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

SSP Khairpur, Malik Zafar Iqbal told APP that 1,300 policemen including 300 Jawans of the Shahbaz Rangers were being deployed at procession routes on 6th and 8th Muharram while 200 police personnel would perform duties on daily basis from Muharram 1st to 10th.

He said the police cordon off area near processions and initiated patrolling during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that police guard the main procession routes, while ambulances, bomb disposal squad and fire brigade vehicles and ambulances were being deployed on the procession routes.

The SSP said that policemen have been deployed at all entry and exit points of the city and the participants would pass through security checking-points to join the processions.

The police has carried out checking through metal detectors and walk-through gates would also installing at these points, he added.

