UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muharram Teaches Lesson Of Standing Firm Against Enemy Of Islam: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:28 PM

Muharram teaches lesson of standing firm against enemy of Islam: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman

On the eve of 10th Muharram-Ul-Haram, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman said that battle of Karbala gave lesson of standing firm against the tyranny and oppression of enemy of Islam irrespective of his strength and likely consequences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :On the eve of 10th Muharram-Ul-Haram, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman said that battle of Karbala gave lesson of standing firm against the tyranny and oppression of enemy of islam irrespective of his strength and likely consequences.

Lauding bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the Governor added that brutalities and barbarism unleashed against Hazrat Imam Hussin (AS) and his family could not force him to retreat from upholding truth and glory of Islam.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) preferred martyrdom to safeguard Islam against any jeopardy and lit the torch to identify truth against falsehood, right against wrong, and oppressed Vs oppressor.

The Governor also highlighted that the incidence of Kerbala convinces that laying down life for the sake of Islam is never a defeat rather it is an indelible victory recorded with golden words on the pages of history which all the coming generations would dwell upon as source of great inspiration.

The Governor stressed that the day of 10th Muharram-Ul-Haram reminded us to keep our spirit of sacrifice for Islam alive and seek guidance from the life of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his family.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Karbala Gold Family All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan – An Equaliser To Indo China Maritime C ..

8 minutes ago

Federal, sindh govts to resolve three problems of ..

9 minutes ago

Enjoy Endless Handheld Infotainment with the all n ..

19 minutes ago

President hails federal, provincial govts' coopera ..

1 minute ago

Flag march held in Kasur

1 minute ago

Pakistan witnesses lowest deaths in 24 hours as on ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.