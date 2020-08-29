Muharram teaches lesson of standing firm against enemy of Islam: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman

On the eve of 10th Muharram-Ul-Haram, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman said that battle of Karbala gave lesson of standing firm against the tyranny and oppression of enemy of Islam irrespective of his strength and likely consequences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :On the eve of 10th Muharram-Ul-Haram, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman said that battle of Karbala gave lesson of standing firm against the tyranny and oppression of enemy of islam irrespective of his strength and likely consequences.

Lauding bravery and sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the Governor added that brutalities and barbarism unleashed against Hazrat Imam Hussin (AS) and his family could not force him to retreat from upholding truth and glory of Islam.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) preferred martyrdom to safeguard Islam against any jeopardy and lit the torch to identify truth against falsehood, right against wrong, and oppressed Vs oppressor.

The Governor also highlighted that the incidence of Kerbala convinces that laying down life for the sake of Islam is never a defeat rather it is an indelible victory recorded with golden words on the pages of history which all the coming generations would dwell upon as source of great inspiration.

The Governor stressed that the day of 10th Muharram-Ul-Haram reminded us to keep our spirit of sacrifice for Islam alive and seek guidance from the life of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and his family.