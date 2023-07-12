Muharram teaches lessons of tolerance, patience, brotherhood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Ruet e Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad said Muharram ul Harram illustrated us lessons of tolerance, patience, and brotherhood.

Addressing to a peace committee meeting arranged here Tuesday, he said we all must have to play a coherent role to maintain peace in the society in Moharram.

He said the Punjab government was seeking cooperation from Ulema of all schools of thought.

"We will get the message of Pakistan a success in the world," he remarked.

Commissioner Amir Khattak said on the occasion that the Punjab government conferred all-out authority upon the district administration to hold peace in its jurisdiction.

He said Municipal Corporation was tasked to repair routes of the holy processions.

WASA is directed to change the cover of drainages as per need, he said.

Amir Khattak said it was being written to the authority concerned to avoid load-shedding with voltages reduction on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Meanwhile as per the statement issued by the local police, there would be 911 processions coupled with 3182 public meetings held both on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

It had vowed to adopt complete security measures for entire holy proceedings to be carried out in the month.