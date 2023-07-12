Open Menu

Muharram Teaches Lessons Of Tolerance, Patience, Brotherhood

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Muharram teaches lessons of tolerance, patience, brotherhood

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Ruet e Hilal Committee Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad said Muharram ul Harram illustrated us lessons of tolerance, patience, and brotherhood.

Addressing to a peace committee meeting arranged here Tuesday, he said we all must have to play a coherent role to maintain peace in the society in Moharram.

He said the Punjab government was seeking cooperation from Ulema of all schools of thought.

"We will get the message of Pakistan a success in the world," he remarked.

Commissioner Amir Khattak said on the occasion that the Punjab government conferred all-out authority upon the district administration to hold peace in its jurisdiction.

He said Municipal Corporation was tasked to repair routes of the holy processions.

WASA is directed to change the cover of drainages as per need, he said.

Amir Khattak said it was being written to the authority concerned to avoid load-shedding with voltages reduction on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Meanwhile as per the statement issued by the local police, there would be 911 processions coupled with 3182 public meetings held both on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

It had vowed to adopt complete security measures for entire holy proceedings to be carried out in the month.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Police Government Of Punjab All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

7 minutes ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

37 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

1 hour ago
 LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Sh ..

LHC rejects pleas to declare custody of Khadija Shah, others illegal

2 hours ago
 Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

3 hours ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

4 hours ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan