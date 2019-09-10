UrduPoint.com
Muharram-ul-Haraam Processions' Routes Inspected

Tue 10th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Muharram-ul-Haraam processions' routes inspected

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shazab Saeed along with District Police Officer Ameer Taimor inspected the routes of processions taken out in connection with Muharram-ul-Haraam.

The Deputy Commissioner was told that hundreds of personnel of police including the district police, Dolphin Force, Elite Force and others had been deployed on routes of processions and in and around Imambargahs.

The DC directed to further beef up the security at sensitive points.

