Muharram ul Haram: CDA Chairman briefed on special arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed on Monday took a detailed briefing from different wings on special arrangements being made in the view of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended by CDA's Members Admin and Engineering, DIG Operations, SSP Traffic Police, AIG Special Branch, AIG Islamabad, DC Islamabad and other senior officers.

The meeting was told that special instructions were issued to the CDA's Sanitation Department for ensuring round the clock deployment of its staff on the routes of Majalis and processions of Muharram.

A 24-hour high alert has also been issued, the meeting further told.

The chairman was apprised that the best arrangements for cleaning and lighting for the mourners on the routes of majalis and processions were in full swing so that the citizens would not face any difficulties.

The meeting asked the CDA and district administrations to be in constant touch with each other round the clock.

Emergency response centers were asked to remain on high alert during the Muharram on 24 hours.