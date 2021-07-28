UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muharram-ul-Haram Security Arrangements Reviewed

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 09:02 PM

Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements reviewed

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed for foolproof security arrangements for Muharramul-Haram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed for foolproof security arrangements for Muharramul-Haram processions.

He was chairing a meeting to review the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram along with the SSP Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Divisional SPs and law enforcement personnel's.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the CPO said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

In addition, intelligence based search operations would also be conducted to maintain law and order.

Traffic arrangements would also be ensured for the smooth flow of traffic, he added.

A separate control room would also be set up to monitor the law and order situation.

CPO made it clear that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The participants of the meeting assured all possible cooperation to maintain peace during Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Traffic Rawalpindi All Muharram

Recent Stories

Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva 'Pro ..

17 seconds ago

Dubai Police arrest gang involved in theft, burgla ..

17 minutes ago

Multan police opens recruitment under family claim ..

19 seconds ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of local govern ..

22 seconds ago

Haleem vows to expose PPP leader's corruption

26 seconds ago

Most Americans Back Holding Olympics During Pandem ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.