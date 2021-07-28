Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements reviewed

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed for foolproof security arrangements for Muharramul-Haram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed for foolproof security arrangements for Muharramul-Haram processions.

He was chairing a meeting to review the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram along with the SSP Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Divisional SPs and law enforcement personnel's.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the CPO said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

In addition, intelligence based search operations would also be conducted to maintain law and order.

Traffic arrangements would also be ensured for the smooth flow of traffic, he added.

A separate control room would also be set up to monitor the law and order situation.

CPO made it clear that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The participants of the meeting assured all possible cooperation to maintain peace during Muharram.