UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muharram’s 9th Being Observed Countrywide Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:22 AM

Muharram’s 9th being observed countrywide today

Radio Pakistan says Taazia and Zuljinah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country today in memory of martyrs of Karbala.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) The 9th of Muharram is being observed throughout the country on Saturday (today) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho and his companions in Karbala.

Taazia and Zuljinah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country today in memory of martyrs of Karbala, Radio Pakistan reported today.

Ulema and Zakireen will shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

In Islamabad, the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah will be taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and it will terminate at the same place after passing through the traditional route.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Special traffic plan for the processions of 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram has also been chalked out.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Karbala Same From Muharram

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy & Royal Navy Conducted Naval Exercis ..

2 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati women play significant role in development ..

9 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak awarded &#039;Exemplar ..

10 hours ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.