Muharram’s 9th being observed countrywide today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2020) The 9th of Muharram is being observed throughout the country on Saturday (today) with due solemnity and sanctity to pay homage to the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah-ho Tala Anho and his companions in Karbala.

Taazia and Zuljinah processions will be taken out in different parts of the country today in memory of martyrs of Karbala, Radio Pakistan reported today.

Ulema and Zakireen will shed light on the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.

In Islamabad, the main procession of Taazia and Zuljinah will be taken out from Markazi Imambargah G-6/2 and it will terminate at the same place after passing through the traditional route.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions. Special traffic plan for the processions of 9th of Muharram-ul-Haram has also been chalked out.