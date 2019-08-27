UrduPoint.com
Muharramul Haram Coordination Cell Setup

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:36 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established the Maharram-ul-Haram, 2019 Coordination Cell" in the Strategy Analysis Wing (SAW) Home Department Peshawar for Muharram ul Harram, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has established the Maharram-ul-Haram, 2019 Coordination Cell" in the Strategy Analysis Wing (SAW) Home Department Peshawar for Muharram ul Harram, 2019.

The Cell shall be functional from first to 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram round the clock for monitoring law and order situation and receiving complaints andother allied issues pertaining to Muharram.

The telephone Numbers 091-9210300 and 091-9210036 will be available (24/7) for communication. It was notified by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

