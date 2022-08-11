Muharrar arrested for bribery in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A Muharrar of Satellite Town police station was arrested on the charges of taking bribe.

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) spokesman said here on Thursday that Muharrar Ghulam Abbas had demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from one Auon Abbas of Chak Munshi-wala to forward his pending challan to the magistrate concerned.

ACE Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema formed a team, headed by Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Tasawwar Bosal and the magistrate concerned for an inquiry.The team conducted a surprise raid in Satellite Town police station and arrested the Muharrar red-handed receiving the amount.

The team also recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.