Muharrar held over bribe charge

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Wednesday arrested a muharrar (Head Constable) of Traffic police accused of taking bribe.

A spokesperson of ACE said that the team headed by Circle officer ACE Bhakkar Shahzad Faiz, conducted raid after a complaint was lodged by a resident of district Bhakkar that Muharar Muhammad Idrees had demanded Rs 18,000 as a bribe for HTV license.

A case was registered,while further investigation was underway.