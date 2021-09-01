Muharrar Held Over Bribe Charge
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:39 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Wednesday arrested a muharrar (Head Constable) of Traffic police accused of taking bribe.
A spokesperson of ACE said that the team headed by Circle officer ACE Bhakkar Shahzad Faiz, conducted raid after a complaint was lodged by a resident of district Bhakkar that Muharar Muhammad Idrees had demanded Rs 18,000 as a bribe for HTV license.
A case was registered,while further investigation was underway.