Muharrars of two police stations suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Muharrars in two police stations were suspended over negligence and dereliction from duty.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil paid a surprise visit to Thikriwala police station and found its record incomplete while its Muharrar, Muhammad Tayyab was absent from duty without informing the department properly.

Therefore, he suspended the Muharrar and appointed Rana Zawar as new Muharrar in the Thikriwala police station.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations also suspended Shahid Iqbal, Muharrar Satiana police station, over his poor performance and appointed head constable Dilmeer as new Muharrar, he added.