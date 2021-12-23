Muharrars suspended over poor performance

UrduPoint.com

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan has suspended Muharrars of 9 police stations on the charge of poor performance and negligence

Police spokesman said on Thursday that CPO received complaints against Muharrars of 9 police stations that they were not dealing the complaints politely and decently. The performance of these Muharrars was also witnessed very poor.

Therefore, the CPO immediately suspended Ghulam Yaseen Muharrar of Chak Jhumra police station, Atif Adhan Muharrar of Nishatabad police station, Rizwan Asmat Muharrar of Millat Town police station, Muzaffar Ali Muharrar of Gulberg police station, Anwar Iqbal Muharrar of Rodala Road police station, Kashif Ali Muharrar of People's Colony police station, Irfan Muharrar of Thikriwala police station, Ali Hasnain Muharrar of FIEDMC police station and Khizar Hayat Muharrar of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

