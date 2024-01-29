Muhibullah taking part in election on spirit of public service

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI)’s nominated candidate for PB-43 Quetta Maulana Muhibullah on Monday said that he was participating in the general election as per the decision of the party leadership in the spirit of public service.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Quetta on the occasion of the withdrawal of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S)’s candidate Qari Naeemul Haq Bareach from PB43 in favor of JUI.

Haji Meer Usman Achakzai, Seth Kakar, scholars and tribal elders were also present on this occasion.

JUI(S) candidate from PB-43, Qari Naeemul Haq Bareach said that he announced to withdraw unconditionally in favor of Maulana Muhibullah due to the instructions of the party leaders.

He also appealed people to fully support to Maulana Muhibullah from PB-43 to make successful him in election.

Maulana Muhibullah, the nominated candidate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam for PB-43 Quetta said that if given the opportunity to exercise the right of public representation in the February 8 election, I will devote all my energies to take priority-based measures to solve the problems faced by the citizens of PB-43, he said.

He also thanked Qari Naeemul Haq for withdrawing in favor of him.