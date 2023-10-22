Open Menu

Muhtiarkar Visits Different Transport Routes, Warns Of Action On Fare Hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Muhtiarkar visits different transport routes, warns of action on fare hike

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, the Mukhtiarkar Nawabshah Yar Muhammad Mari here on Sunday visited different transport routes and checked passenger carrying vehicles running between Nawabshah to Karachi, Sanghar, Moro and other destinations. He also checked fare charged from commuter.

The Mukhtarkar imposed fine on transporters found involved in overcharging of fare. He also ordered transport runners to return he fare to passenger charged above the stipulated fare.

The Mukhtarkar visited transport offices of Shalimar coach, Tez Raftar and Nawabshah Coach and issued last warning regarding overcharging. He said that in case of any complaint from commuters on the allegation of overcharging, the transporter would be dealt with legal action.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Karachi Fine Vehicles Nawabshah Sanghar Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

11 minutes ago
 EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

2 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

4 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

4 hours ago
FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

9 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

21 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan