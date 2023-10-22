Muhtiarkar visits different transport routes, warns of action on fare hike

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind, the Mukhtiarkar Nawabshah Yar Muhammad Mari here on Sunday visited different transport routes and checked passenger carrying vehicles running between Nawabshah to Karachi, Sanghar, Moro and other destinations. He also checked fare charged from commuter.

The Mukhtarkar imposed fine on transporters found involved in overcharging of fare. He also ordered transport runners to return he fare to passenger charged above the stipulated fare.

The Mukhtarkar visited transport offices of Shalimar coach, Tez Raftar and Nawabshah Coach and issued last warning regarding overcharging. He said that in case of any complaint from commuters on the allegation of overcharging, the transporter would be dealt with legal action.

