Muizzuddin Peerzada assigned to hold additional charge of DGPR Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Director Planning and Development in the Sindh Information Department (BS-19), Muizzuddin Peerzada was

assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Director General Public Relations Sindh.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, being the senior most officer (BS-19) of Sindh Information Department, Muizzuddin Peerzada would hold the additional charge of the post of DG PR Sindh (BS-20) in addition to his own responsibilities.