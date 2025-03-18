Open Menu

Muizzuddin Peerzada Assigned To Hold Additional Charge Of DGPR Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Muizzuddin Peerzada assigned to hold additional charge of DGPR Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Director Planning and Development in the Sindh Information Department (BS-19), Muizzuddin Peerzada was

assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Director General Public Relations Sindh.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, being the senior most officer (BS-19) of Sindh Information Department, Muizzuddin Peerzada would hold the additional charge of the post of DG PR Sindh (BS-20) in addition to his own responsibilities.

