UrduPoint.com

Mujadid Alf Sani's Urs: Zaireen Can Submit Applications By March 20

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Mujadid Alf Sani's Urs: Zaireen can submit applications by March 20

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from Pakistani zaireen willing to attend annual Urs of Mujadid Alf Sani in Sirhind Sharif, India

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from Pakistani zaireen willing to attend annual Urs of Mujadid Alf Sani in Sirhind Sharif, India.

Religious Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt Wednesday said the last date for submission of applications was March 20.

In case, he said, the ministry received applications more than required number, it would hold a lucky draw on April 25. The Urs will begin from September 19 to 26 this year, he added.

He said those who had been vaccinated for COVID-19 were eligible to apply for the Urs. He said the pilgrims' visit correlated with overall situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in both the counties � India and Pakistan.

Umar Butt said the government of Pakistan, keeping in view the epidemic situation, would make a final decision on the departure of Sirhind Sharif's visitors.

He said further information regarding the Urs and application form could be obtained from the ministry's official website and facebook page.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Facebook Visit March April September From Government

Recent Stories

Coming away with a draw it's not a bad result, say ..

Coming away with a draw it's not a bad result, says Pat Cummins

19 minutes ago
 Australian floods to be declared national emergenc ..

Australian floods to be declared national emergency

1 minute ago
 South Korea says it has repatriated North Korean c ..

South Korea says it has repatriated North Korean crew

1 minute ago
 Protesters rally as Australian PM tours flood disa ..

Protesters rally as Australian PM tours flood disaster

1 minute ago
 March 31 as last date to apply for PhD scholarship ..

March 31 as last date to apply for PhD scholarships in US universities

4 minutes ago
 IESCO teams catch 3,226 suspicious meters in Feb

IESCO teams catch 3,226 suspicious meters in Feb

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>