Mujahid Baloch assumes charge as DG ,HR ,NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Mujahid Akbar Baloch has assumed charge as Director General, Human Resource, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Headquarters, Islamabad. According to a press release, Mujahid has already served NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Director General.