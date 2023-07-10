Mujahid-e-Awal remembered on his 8th death anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 10 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Monday paid eulogizing tributes to the former president and prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan (Mujahid-e-Awal) on the occasion of his 8th death anniversary that was observed across AJK on Sunday.

Highlighting the life-long political struggle of the illustrious departed leader, at a special meeting held in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

The PM Anwar said that Mujahid-e-Awal was a visionary and seasoned politician par excellence.

The PM said that raising a banner of revolt against the Dogra rule was his (SAQK's) major achievement that set a stage for a massive uprising against the Dogra Raj and culminated in the shape of liberated territory (Azad Kashmir).

He said that towering personalities like Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayoom Khan were great assets to the Kashmiri nation.

He said that along with SAQK prominent leaders like KH Khurshid, Sardar Ibrahim Khan, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan, Chaudhry Sahabat Ali, Raja Mumtaz Hussain Rathore, Raja Hyder Khan played a vital role in strengthening democracy and democratic institutions in the liberated territory. Mujahid-e-Awal, he said, was an institution in himself.

"He introduced decency and promoted politics of tolerance in Azad Kashmir", the PM said, adding that he would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his selfless political and social service.

The Prime Minister said that SAQK's political, religious and spiritual journey has been awe-inspiring. Khan, he said, had also played a key role in national politics.