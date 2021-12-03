Mujahid Gilani warned about possible threat to Hurriyat leader

(@FahadShabbir)

President Kashmir Youth Alliance, Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani Friday warned about possible life threat to Hurriyay Leader Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktoo as he was facing some serious health issues but deprived of health facilities and no one was allowed to meet him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :President Kashmir Youth Alliance, Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani Friday warned about possible life threat to Hurriyay Leader Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktoo as he was facing some serious health issues but deprived of health facilities and no one was allowed to meet him.

He said that Dr. Qasim Fakto had been kept in solitary bounds since last few days in the prisoner's block of Udhampur Jail, which had caused great concern to his family. Hurriyat Leader Ashraf Khan Sahrai, who was martyred during Covid 19, was also kept in the same block, he added.

He was addressing a press conference here at National Press Club with Hurriyat Leader Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Secretary General Kashmir Youth Alliance Razi Tahir, Naveed Ahmed, Palwasha Saeeed, Dr Abdullah Khalil, Dr Aamir Zada and others.

Dr Syed Mujahid Gilani urged the International bodies, human rights institutions to raise their voice and play effective role for the prisoners of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Abdul Mateen Sheikh said that "the Indian government is victimizing Hurriyat leaders including Dr Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Aasia Andrabi for their political ideology and struggle for the right of self determination".

The imprisonment of Hurriyat leaders reflected the extremist mindset of the Indian government, he added.

Secretary General Kashmir Youth Alliance Razi Tahir said that "India is violating all laws including the Geneva Conventions, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel as well as customary international law codified in Standard Minimum Rules for Treatment of Prisoners adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in Dr Qasim Faktoo case".

"We are going to write letter to UN, All International Institutions and NGOs to brief legal case of Dr Qasim Faktoo, hopefully they will play their role," he added.

The Panel demanded that Dr Qasim Factoo's case be transferred to an International unbiased and impartial court where the family could expect justice.

His prolonged imprisonment of more than 28 years is a travesty of justice and a question mark upon the Judiciary system of free world.