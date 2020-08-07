Mujahid Squad arrests 3 POs

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Mujahid Squad of the Punjab Police has arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in murder, fake cheques and fraud cases at Shera Kot picket here.

One of the arrested accused is included in category A, and is wanted to the Multan police since 2016.

The two other accused are involved in looting citizens through fake cheques and wanted to police in Rawalpindi and Gujrat.

Cases were registered against them in Police Station Waris Khan Rawalpindi.