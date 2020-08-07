UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mujahid Squad Arrests 3 POs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Mujahid Squad arrests 3 POs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Mujahid Squad of the Punjab Police has arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in murder, fake cheques and fraud cases at Shera Kot picket here.

One of the arrested accused is included in category A, and is wanted to the Multan police since 2016.

The two other accused are involved in looting citizens through fake cheques and wanted to police in Rawalpindi and Gujrat.

Cases were registered against them in Police Station Waris Khan Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Multan Murder Police Punjab Police Station Gujrat Rawalpindi 2016

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

21 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

9 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

9 minutes ago

Experts stress resetting educational goals for tra ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.