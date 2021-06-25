Mujahid Ullah Afridi awarded death sentence in Asma Rani murder case

(@fidahassanain)

The convict had killed the medical student after she refused his marriage proposal in 2018 and fled abroad.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2021) A local court on Friday awarded death sentence to Mujahid Ullah Afridi after he was found guilty of killing medical student over refusal of his marriage proposal.

District and Sessions judge Mushtaq Taj announced the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.

Convict Mujahid Ullah Afridi killed Medical Student Asima Rani in Kohat in 2018 after she refused his marriage proposal.

The court, however, ordered to release Siddiqu Ullah and Shahzaib in the case.

In a video message, Asima Rani had said that Mujahid Ullah Afridi attacked her over refusal of his marriage proposal.

The then Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice and sought report from the then IGP Salahuddin Mehsood.

The convict later was arrested from Sharjah through Interpol while the co-suspect Shahzaib was also arrested as he was accused of following her and tracing her locations. Shahzaib was also accused of helping the main suspect in fleeing the country.