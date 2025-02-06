Open Menu

Mukesh Chawla Orders Crackdown On Illegal Dumpers In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Mukesh Chawla orders crackdown on illegal dumpers in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Thursday, announced strict action against illegal and unregistered dumpers operating in Karachi.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a high level meeting emphasized the urgent need to address the growing threat posed by these vehicles, according to a news release.

"All illegal and unregistered dumpers in the city must be immediately seized," he directed, adding that these vehicles, recklessly roaming Karachi’s streets, are contributing to the tragic loss of human lives.

He stressed that a comprehensive plan will be developed in coordination with the traffic police to tackle this issue.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including DG Excise and Taxation Shabana Pervez and Director of Narcotics Control Waheed Sheikh.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and holding those responsible for illegal operations accountable.

Earlier, at least five persons including a woman and her infant were killed in different accidents in the megalopolis, the other day.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives discuss coopera ..

23 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Gr ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed inaugurates Informa Global Group’s new office in Dubai

24 minutes ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fuj ..

Hamad Al Sharqi orders 20% salary increase for Fujairah government employees

24 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globa ..

Expo City Dubai master plan pre-certified in globally recognised social, environ ..

39 minutes ago
 G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

G42 publishes its Frontier AI Safety Framework

54 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

UAE President, VPs congratulate Belgium’s new PM

54 minutes ago
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Sol ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi Observes Kashmir Solidarity Day 2025

1 hour ago
 Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

Observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 hour ago
 Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to ..

Chinese researchers develop non-invasive method to monitor blood glucose

1 hour ago
 DP World’s container handling hits record high i ..

DP World’s container handling hits record high in 2024, up 8.3%

1 hour ago
 AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collabora ..

AerSale, Sanad Group strengthen industry collaboration with strategic inventory ..

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consu ..

RAK Ruler discusses cooperation with Italian Consul General

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan