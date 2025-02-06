Mukesh Chawla Orders Crackdown On Illegal Dumpers In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Thursday, announced strict action against illegal and unregistered dumpers operating in Karachi.
Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a high level meeting emphasized the urgent need to address the growing threat posed by these vehicles, according to a news release.
"All illegal and unregistered dumpers in the city must be immediately seized," he directed, adding that these vehicles, recklessly roaming Karachi’s streets, are contributing to the tragic loss of human lives.
He stressed that a comprehensive plan will be developed in coordination with the traffic police to tackle this issue.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including DG Excise and Taxation Shabana Pervez and Director of Narcotics Control Waheed Sheikh.
Mukesh Kumar Chawla reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and holding those responsible for illegal operations accountable.
Earlier, at least five persons including a woman and her infant were killed in different accidents in the megalopolis, the other day.
