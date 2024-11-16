Mukesh Kumar Chawla Becomes Minister, Change Of Portfolios Notified
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 01:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Sindh Assembly Member Mukesh Kumar Chawla has been appointed as provincial Minister and was allocated portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department with immediate effect.
According to notification, Governor Sindh has appointed Mukesh Kumar Chawla as provincial Minister on the advice of Chief Minister under Article 132 of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
In another notification, Chief Minister Sindh has reallocated portfolios of the following ministers.
As per the notification, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon Transport, Mass Transit and Information, Saeed Ghani Local Govt and HTP, Jam Khan Shoro Irrigation, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar Agriculture, sports, Youth Affairs, Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment and Mukesh Kumar Chawla Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.
The portfolios of the Advisors to CM were also reallocated as under.
Dost Ali Rahimo Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Babul Khan Bhayo Forest and Livestock and Syed Najmi Alam Katchi Abadies.
The Portfolios of the SACM were also reallocated as under.
Lal Chand Ukrani Minorities Affairs, Sarfraz Rajar Social Protection, Qasim Shah Public Private Partnership and Investment, Syed Waqar Mehdi Chief Minister's Inspections, Enquiries, and Implementation Team, Rajvir Singh Human Rights, Mansoor Shahani Students Affairs, Usman Hingoro Bureau of Supply and prices, Abdul Jabbar Khan food, Junaid Buland STEVTA and Muhammad Saleem Baloch Public Health Engineering and Rural Development.
Recent Stories
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks
Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry
After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left
Fake fertilizer recovered
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree
Alcaraz eyeing triumphant Davis Cup farewell for Nadal after ATP Finals exit
Spanish care home fire kills 10
Commissioner for recovery from defaulters
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman Team holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK)2 minutes ago
-
Gems, Minerals Exhibition kicks off in capital on Friday22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor attends UK king's birthday event at Deputy High Commission42 minutes ago
-
MoST, PepsiCo collaborate for strengthening food quality standards42 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi arrives DI Khan, meets with local dignitaries52 minutes ago
-
Fake fertilizer recovered2 hours ago
-
SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree2 hours ago
-
Commissioner for recovery from defaulters2 hours ago
-
Mistreatment of citizens not to be allowed: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori2 hours ago
-
Workshop on "Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment and Profiling" concludes2 hours ago
-
Nation offered Namaz-e-Istisqa amid smog, dry spell2 hours ago
-
Sindh assembly speaker lauded for launching Provincial Women’s Parliamentary Caucus2 hours ago