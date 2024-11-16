Mukesh Kumar Chawla becomes Minister, change of portfolios notified

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Sindh Assembly Member Mukesh Kumar Chawla has been appointed as provincial Minister and was allocated portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department with immediate effect.

According to notification, Governor Sindh has appointed Mukesh Kumar Chawla as provincial Minister on the advice of Chief Minister under Article 132 of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In another notification, Chief Minister Sindh has reallocated portfolios of the following ministers.

As per the notification, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon Transport, Mass Transit and Information, Saeed Ghani Local Govt and HTP, Jam Khan Shoro Irrigation, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar Agriculture, sports, Youth Affairs, Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment and Mukesh Kumar Chawla Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.

The portfolios of the Advisors to CM were also reallocated as under.

Dost Ali Rahimo Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Babul Khan Bhayo Forest and Livestock and Syed Najmi Alam Katchi Abadies.

The Portfolios of the SACM were also reallocated as under.

Lal Chand Ukrani Minorities Affairs, Sarfraz Rajar Social Protection, Qasim Shah Public Private Partnership and Investment, Syed Waqar Mehdi Chief Minister's Inspections, Enquiries, and Implementation Team, Rajvir Singh Human Rights, Mansoor Shahani Students Affairs, Usman Hingoro Bureau of Supply and prices, Abdul Jabbar Khan food, Junaid Buland STEVTA and Muhammad Saleem Baloch Public Health Engineering and Rural Development.