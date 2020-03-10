Mukesh Kumar Chawla directs for Special Drive to collect property tax

Sindh Minister for Exercise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Tuesday directed the officers concerned to launch a Special Campaign to collect Property Tax

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Exercise and Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Tuesday directed the officers concerned to launch a Special Campaign to collect Property Tax.

He urged the officers to work hard to achieve the goal and warned them of action if failed to achieve the same.

The minister stated this while chairing a meeting on Property Tax at his office here, said a communique.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers concerned.

Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui informed that Rs 1637.

556 million from Karachi, Rs 66.707 million from Hyderabad and Rs 31.678 million from Sukkur were recovered in terms of property tax.

He further informed that Rs 19.350 million were recovered from Larkana, Rs 8.653 million from Shaheed Benazirabad and Rs 9.060 million from Mirpurkhas were recovered.

Shoaib Ahmed said that so far during the current financial year Rs. 1771.004 million have been collected in terms of the property tax.

During the same period in the previous financial year, Rs.1671.042 millions were collected.