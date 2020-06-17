Mukesh Kumar pays surprise visit to Khapur road construction site

Deputy Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) Mukesh Kumar Wednesday visited Khanpur road to review the construction progress and directed the contractor to complete the work by 25th June

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) Mukesh Kumar Wednesday visited Khanpur road to review the construction progress and directed the contractor to complete the work by 25th June.

Mukesh paid a surprise visit along with NHA officials to the Khanpur road and gave a deadline of 25th June for the completion of the project to the contractor.

At the occasion, deputy director NHA Masood Khan showed dissatisfaction over the progress and also directed the contractor to make sure the water sprinkle on a daily basis to protect the people from dust and other environmental issues.

Masood Khan said that "next time I would also pay a surprise visit to inspect the compliance of the orders and would take strict action if you would fail to follow the directives".

The contractor assured the deputy chairman for the completion of the road till the deadline. During the visit of NHA deputy chairman Sajid Khan coordinator of Federal minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan, DD Masood Khan and other NHA officials were also present.

The construction of Khanpur road was delayed owing to the negligence of the contractor from last one year, federal minister Omer Ayub Khan while taking the notice of the delay and complaints of the people himself visited Khanpur road construction site couple of weeks ago and also directed the contractor for timely completion of the project.